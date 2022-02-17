Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 464.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX traded down $5.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.75. 17,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.18. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

