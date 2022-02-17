Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

IQV traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.21. 22,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

