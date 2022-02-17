Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 51,796 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $58.39. 18,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

