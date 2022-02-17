Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 71,805 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 325.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,521. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

