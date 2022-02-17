Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $19.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $571.14. 14,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,140. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 505.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

