Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 138,733 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,106,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,514,000 after acquiring an additional 988,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,242,000 after acquiring an additional 690,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.87. 73,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,680. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

