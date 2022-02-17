Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $254,231,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $227,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,896,350 shares of company stock valued at $566,043,747 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZI stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. 80,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 937.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

