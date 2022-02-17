Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 91,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,613. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

