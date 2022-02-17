Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $7.05 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,196 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $11,458,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $3,814,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 83,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,613. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

