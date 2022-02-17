Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 71,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $84.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

