Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $33,091,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 85,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

