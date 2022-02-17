Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.