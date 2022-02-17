Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 3,464,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.94% of DraftKings worth $183,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $241,361,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6,609.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,005,000 after buying an additional 1,943,295 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605,670. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.72.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.