Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 496,893 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 496,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.46% of Analog Devices worth $282,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.64.

ADI traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.16. 96,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.