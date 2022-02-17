Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 566,500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.50% of Fortinet worth $238,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,599,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,719. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

FTNT traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.05. 13,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.44 and a 200 day moving average of $316.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

