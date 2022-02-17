Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.13% of Dropbox worth $131,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 168,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

