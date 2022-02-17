Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 2,202,800 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1,153.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Twitter worth $144,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 120,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 309,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,929,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.