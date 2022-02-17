Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 297,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,400 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $498,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day moving average of $220.50. The stock has a market cap of $431.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.