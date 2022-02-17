Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 7,069,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.62% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $296,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

FCX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 333,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,524,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

