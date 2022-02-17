Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,450,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.48% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

A traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.05. 59,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.