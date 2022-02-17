Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $118.10 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $118,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 154,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,161. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

