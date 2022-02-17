Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $260.97 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 276.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.41% of Illumina worth $260,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $13.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.77. 12,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.13. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.