Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 127.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $126,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 376,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.