Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.85% of Etsy worth $225,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $6.52 on Thursday, reaching $133.89. 46,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,827. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.37 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

