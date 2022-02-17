Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 2,100,700 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.61% of Pure Storage worth $115,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.