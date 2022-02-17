Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 314,400 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of IQVIA worth $120,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 405,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.65. 21,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,858. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.