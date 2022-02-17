Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369,500 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola worth $340,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.29. 366,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,153,770. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

