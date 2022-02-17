Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,379.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Lam Research worth $120,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $590.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,551. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $651.95 and its 200 day moving average is $620.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

