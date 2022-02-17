Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,379.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Lam Research worth $120,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $590.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,551. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $651.95 and its 200 day moving average is $620.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.