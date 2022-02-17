Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.80% of Crocs worth $152,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of CROX traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. 76,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

