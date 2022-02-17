Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.41% of CSX worth $269,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 302,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,735,262. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

