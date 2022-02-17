Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,191,900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,191,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $242,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

ABT traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.53. 100,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

