Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 141,900 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Moderna worth $177,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,459,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.69. 97,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,659,951. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.