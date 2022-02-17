Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,134,259 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,134,259 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of CSX worth $160,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 332.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 189.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,872,000 after buying an additional 11,527,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,269,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,775,000 after buying an additional 9,404,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 138.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,878,000 after buying an additional 8,250,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 294,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,735,262. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

