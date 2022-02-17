Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,157,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,262 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 491,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,832,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 529,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

