Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.76. 95,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,707. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

