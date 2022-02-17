Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $214,376.10 and approximately $13,198.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.98 or 0.07060217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,197.72 or 1.00023150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

