Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $65.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

