U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $4.11. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 4,721,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,112. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

