U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

