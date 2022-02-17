Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.60 million and $2,027.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

