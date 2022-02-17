UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys 4,237 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,487,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 54,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 1,652,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,373,313. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.