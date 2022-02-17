UBP Investment Advisors SA Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 230,321 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

