UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

