UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 4,161 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.33 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

