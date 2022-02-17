UBS Group AG Has $1.17 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.86% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $1,165,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,509. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

