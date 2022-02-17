UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,513,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,192 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,513,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.75. 370,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,638. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

