UBS Group Reiterates “€335.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €335.00 ($380.68) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €295.52 ($335.81).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down €1.35 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €264.50 ($300.57). The stock had a trading volume of 516,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($351.53). The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion and a PE ratio of 44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €287.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €276.25.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.