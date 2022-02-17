UBS Group Reiterates €854.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €854.00 ($970.45) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €810.17 ($920.64).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER traded up €1.10 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €632.60 ($718.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €679.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €679.80.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.