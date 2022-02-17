UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 755,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.