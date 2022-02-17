Ulysses Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ulysses Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 66,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

